The attitude towards Breastfeeding in India is generally influenced by social, cultural and economic factors, many women fail to openly share their problems and choosing between work life and breast feeding becomes quite challenging for them. Whether be it breast feeding or maternity concerns, World Breastfeeding week, gives us an opportunity to educate, promote and support progressive trends to normalize breastfeeding as a special bond between the baby and mother. In conversation with us Dr. Sumita Saha, consultant Neonatologist and Paediatrician, Fortis Hospital Kolkata to discuss with us all about the breastfeeding myths, tips for breastfeeding and breastfeeding and cancer.

If you have small breasts, you can’t produce enough milk

Mothers should eat only bland food while breast feeding

You shouldn’t breastfeed if you’re sick

You become a bad mother, if you don’t breastfeed

How do one know if the milk is sufficient for the baby?

Why do some lactating mothers yield more milk than others?

Can breast milk be stored?

