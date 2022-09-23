Cricketer Yuvraj Singh: Indian international cricketer Yuvraj Singh just opened his gorgeous vacation home in Goa for an exclusive stay. Yuvraj Singh delivers exclusive insider access to his three-bedroom holiday home in Goa in collaboration with Airbnb. The luxurious house is in Morjim Goa on the northern bank of the Chapora River. His house has many facilities like a swimming pool and a large terrace with a stunning view. Yuvraj Singh quoted, “I’ll be hosting an exclusive stay at my Goa home for a group of 6, only on @Airbnb”. Singh has delivered outstanding performances and career-defining knocks throughout his career. He is now setting another milestone by becoming the first international cricketer from India to host on Airbnb. Singh’s house will be available to book from 1:00 PM on Sept 28, 2022, for a two-night stay from October 14 to 16, 2022, for up to six guests. Anyone from India or any country can book Yuvraj’s home at the nominal price of @1212 per night.Also Read - Viral Video Shows Leopard Mother Reuniting With Cub, Carrying It Back In Her Mouth. Watch

