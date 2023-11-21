Home

Video Gallery

Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Cryptic Reaction After T20I Series Snub Against Australia

Yuzvendra Chahal Posts Cryptic Reaction After T20I Series Snub Against Australia

BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the five match T20I series against Australia. SuryaKumar Yadav Is named as ...

BCCI has announced a 15-member squad for the five match T20I series against Australia. SuryaKumar Yadav Is named as captain of team India for the Upcoming series. The news sparked when the selection committee once again skipped yuzvendra chahal from the squad. Chahal was also not part of the roster for this year’s Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup. Although the 32 years old spinner was the highest wicket taker in IPL but the star spinner didn’t got his due. Reacting after his omission from the squad, Chahal shared a cryptic reaction on social media. His no-word cryptic post, instantly went viral. Chahal’s last international appearance was during India’s T20I series against West Indies in August 2023. He has picked up 96 wickets in 50 matches in T20Is and is the leading wicket-taker for India in the format