Home

Video Gallery

Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowling attack for IPL 2024

Yuzvendra Chahal trolls Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowling attack for IPL 2024

Indian and Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a savage response when asked about his thoughts on his former ...

Indian and Rajasthan Royals leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal had a savage response when asked about his thoughts on his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s bowling lineup. The Faf du Plessis-led side has always struggled with its bowling attack and is often considered to be the reason behind their lack of IPL trophies.

Trending Now

Chahal was playing Battlegrounds Mobile India alongside Snax Gaming, a social media influencer and gamer, who last played for Team XO. On Snax’s stream on YouTube, Chahal was asked about the RCB bowling to which the bowler had a short, but savage response. Yuzi replied ‘Moye moye’ to the same. The meme term that went viral on social media, originated from a Serbian song and is often used to convey sorrow or hardships.

You may like to read

Ahead of the auction, RCB shocked the world after releasing the majority of their key bowler like Josh Hazlewood, Wainindu Hasaranga and Harshal Patel.

#yuzvendrachahal #rcb #ipl2024auction

About Channel:

Your daily dose of videos for the latest and exclusive news from India and the rest of the world. From current affairs, sports, cricket, Bollywood, TV, entertainment, health, business & technology. Stay tuned for happenings around the world powered by India.com.

India.com covers breaking news, latest news, politics, entertainment and sports from India & World.

Subscribe India.com : https://bit.ly/3o7PtHP

Follow us on:-

Download India.com app Link- http://onelink.to/uqwaee

International Users App Link- http://onelink.to/prvyta

Web: http://www.india.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/indiacom/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/indiacom

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/indiadotcom/