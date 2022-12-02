Zakir Khan Talks About Tathastu’s Concept, Offend Culture, Bollywood Debut And More – EXCLUSIVE

Zakir Khan's Tathastu serves up plenty of laughs along with a few heartfelt moments. The comedian talks about the show's idea, concept and much more in an exclusive conversation -WATCH full interview.

Zakir Khan reveals how and when the idea and concept of Tathastu popped in. The ace comedian also talked about how the love and support from fans pushed him to take Tathastu to a global level. Watch out for the EXCLUSIVE, full interview for an insightful conversation.

