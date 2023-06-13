Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Sonakshi Sinha And Other Celebs Sapped At The Success Party Of The Film – Watch

Home

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success party: It has been only 6 days since the release of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s starrer film ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Ke’. After this, the film has earned Rs 30 crores till now. As soon as the film became a hit, the entire team along with Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan threw a success party, whose pictures have started going viral as soon as they come on social media. In the pictures that surfaced, Vicky and Sara were seen celebrating their film’s hit by cutting a cake in front of the media. Sonakshi Sinha with her rumored boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal and many bollywood celebs were spotted at the event.