Mumbai: In a candid conversation with actors Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha, the duo spoke at length about their upcoming film Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele and portrayal of homosexual characters. Zareen is essaying the role of a lesbian whereas Anshuman portrays the role of a gay man. The actors in the exclusive chat opened up about breaking stereotypes and how this movie has been a learning experience. The movie has been released on the OTT platform. Also Read - Arjun Rampal Recovers From Covid-19 In Just 4 Days, Urges People To Get Vaccinated

Watch the complete interview of Zareen Khan and Anshuman Jha here: