Zee Critics' Choice Awards 2023: Bollywood celebs Rajkummar Rao, Jim Sarbh, Babil Khan and more walk the red carpet in style

The Critics Choice Awards, which have been held annually since 2019, are back with their fifth edition, and movie buffs as well as the film fraternity are excited about the event. The awards honour the best performances seen in cinema as well as the digital sphere. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Rocket Boys star Jim Sarbh, Qala actor Babil Khan, Tillotama Shome, and Rajkummar Rao graced the event’s red carpet. Jim Sarbh looked dapper in a stylish suit paired with a white turtleneck, while Babil Khan opted for an exquisite suit. Tillotama Shome stunned in a red ensemble, and Rajkummar Rao looked sharp in his outfit. The red carpet was a star-studded affair, and fans eagerly awaited the announcement of the winners. Watch Entertainment Videos.