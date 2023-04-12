Home

Zee Critics’ Choice Awards 2023: Neha Dhupia, Sharvari Wagh, Kalki Koechlin, and More Steal the Show

The Critics Choice Awards honored the best performances in cinema and digital. Shriya Pilgaonkar, Neha Dhupia, and Sharvari Wagh stunned on the red carpet with their unique and ravishing ensembles.

The Critics Choice Awards, now in its fifth edition, is one of the most eagerly awaited events in the entertainment industry. The red carpet saw some stunning appearances, with Shriya Pilgaonkar turning heads in her unique silver ensemble, while Neha Dhupia made a bold statement in her black jumpsuit with a yellow bow. However, it was Sharvari Wagh who stole the limelight with her ravishing look. Her outfit perfectly accentuated her curves and enhanced her natural beauty. The night promised to be one to remember, as the best performances in cinema and digital were celebrated and recognized.