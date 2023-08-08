Home

Throwback Images Of Zeenat Aman and Her ‘Strikingly Handsome’ Dharmendra Will Take You Back To 80s

Evergreen star Zeenat Aman dropped two throwback images of her and Dharmendra along with an anecdote to praise her co-star, Dharmendra. Calling him ‘strikingly handsome’, Zeenat shared that Dharmendra is his favourite.

Undeniably, Zeenat Aman’s Instagram timeline is a treasure trove of priceless memories for all Bollywood fans. From personal stories to professional learnings, the veteran actress has always shared some gem stories on Instagram, leaving her followers smiling. Similarly, Zeenat Aman didn’t disappoint her fans and has once again shared an optimistic post on the social media platform. The evergreen star has dropped two throwback images from the song ‘Sare Bazaar Karenge Pyar’ and ‘Naya Naya Hota Hai Purana Purana’ respectively. Sharing the pictures, along with an anecdote, the images featured the veteran actress and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani star Dharmendra.

Zeenat Aman’s Heartening Post

The veteran actress was seen dressed in a cowboy-inspired look with a moustache as she played a man while Dharmendra wore all-white gown essaying the role of a woman. The second image saw them donned in a blingy party outfit. Dropping the images on Instagram, Zeenat Aman wrote, “Some personal opinions, two throwback images, and an anecdote catalysed by the discovery of these pictures yesterday!”

Zeenat Aman’s Favourite ‘Dharmendra’

Zeenat Aman used words of praise to describe her co-star, Dharmendra. Calling him ‘strikingly handsome’, she shared, “Of the many actors I had the privilege of being a co-star to, Dharm ji was my favourite. Yes, he was strikingly handsome. But, more importantly he was a down to earth gentleman. There were no pretences or airs about him, and that made me feel most comfortable on set.”

She added, “Dharm ji and I starred in several films together, including the international heist Shalimar. I previously shared that this film was simultaneously shot in English and Hindi to cater to both audiences, if you recall. Well, Dharm ji required assistance with his English dialogues and I required help with my Hindi. So, post shooting, you would find each of us with our respective tutors, studiously running our lines for hours. These pictures aren’t from Shalimar though.”

Insights Of The Throwback Pictures

Sharing a picture from the sets of Katilon Ke Kaatil, the veteran actress gave a message on gender role reversal. She said, “The first picture is from the song Sare Bazaar Karenge Pyar from the film Katilon Ke Kaatil. It’s an excellent number, with a full-fledged gender role reversal. I posted this image first because I think people should have the right to dress as they please, without being threatened or assaulted. Perhaps, the picturisation of the song was meant to be comical, but its message is clear- “Dikha De Ham Mohabbat Mein Hai Kitna dam, Duniya Maanegi Maanegi Maanegi Mohabbat Aise Hoti Hai. (Let us show how strong love can be, the world will agree love is like this).”

Adding further, Zeenat Aman described, “The second picture is from the film Jagir. I chose it because our look was sizzling in this number. I had on a glittering silver jumpsuit and Dharm ji had a matching one in black leather! The song is called Naya Naya Hota Hain Purana Purana, which could be quite a good heading for an essay about my Instagram debut! Have a wonderful day, everyone.”

Zeenat Aman and Dharmendra Works

Talking about their works, Zeenat Aman and Dharmendra featured in numerous movies together, namely, Yaadon Ki Baaraat (1973), Dharam-Veer (1977), Shalimar (1978), Cinema Cinema (1979), Ram Balram (1980), Alibaba aur 40 Chor (1980), Katilon Ke Kaatil (1981), Professor Pyarelal (1981), Teesri Aankh (1982) Samraat (1982), and Jagir (1984).

