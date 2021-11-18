All About Zika virus and why it is a threat to pregnant women: Recently, there has been a spike in the number of Zika virus cases in India. Zika is a virus that is spread mostly by mosquitoes. A pregnant mother can pass it to her baby during pregnancy or around the time of birth. In conversation with doctor Pruthu Narendra Dhekane, Consultant- Infectious Diseases, Fortis Hospital, where he decodes what is Zika virus, symptoms, treatment and preventive measures and why it is a threat to pregnant women.Also Read - What is Scrub Typhus And Why This Virus is Found in Rural Pockets? Symptoms, Treatment And All You Need To Know

1)What is the Zikavirus
2)What is its root of spread/transmitted? How is Zikavirus a potential threat to people?
3)What are the symptoms of Zikavirus?
4)What are the treatment and medication?
5)How to prevent the spread of Zikavirus? Also Read - Fat to Fit: Hrithik Roshan's Mother Pinkie Roshan's Fitness Secrets Revealed | Watch Video

Also Read - Pregnancy Health Tips: Simple And Safe Exercises For Pregnant Women To Follow In First Trimester, Watch Video