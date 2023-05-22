Home

Ziro Valley: Exploring The Natural Beauty Of Arunachal Pradesh Ziro Valley And Stunning Places You Must Visit Here – Watch Video

Ziro Valley is also famous for the Meghna Cave temple which is dedicated to lord Lakulisha. The detailed carvings of Sanskrit scriptures are breathtaking. Apart from this, you should also visit Talley valley wildlife sanctuary. It's covered with alpine forests, orchids, bamboos and silver fern trees.

Ziro Valley: In the lush hills of Arunachal Pradesh lies the heavenly paradise Ziro Valley. Ziro Valley which is famous for its natural beauty, lovely weather and pine clad hills, is located at a rough distance of 115kms from Itanagar and is declared as a world heritage site by the UN. Situated approximately at 1600 meters above the sea level, the valley is home to the Apatani tribe. Apatanis are remembered as the oldest tribe of North East and their culture is what keeps Ziro Valley grounded to its root and keeps alive the culture & heritage that India boasts of harboring. Watch video to know more about the enchanting Ziro valley.

