Food delivery giant Zomato’s initial public offering (IPO) will be open for subscription on July 14. This is being touted as the second-biggest IPO since SBI Cards and Payment Services’ issue in March 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic struck. The initial public offering will close for subscriptions on July 16. The Gurugram-based company will be among the first from a long list of Indian unicorn start-ups to launch an IPO. It will also be the first among Indian online food aggregators. The issue comprises fresh issuance of shares, aggregating up to Rs 9,000 crore. Additionally, there is an offer for sale of up to Rs 375 crore by current shareholders. To know all about the Zomato IPO watch video.