Zoom Latest Updates : Web conferencing platform Zoom has been in demand ever since coronavirus landed in India and created a work from home scenario for people. The app allows unlimited phone calls, hold office meetings, record meetings and calls and much more. And now in it’s latest updates, Zoom is rolling out newly added cool features for meetings, calls, rooms and more. Watch video to find what these newly added features are.Also Read - Tech Trends 2021: Amazing Gadgets And Technology Launched This Year That Made Our Lives Convenient And Easy | Watch Video