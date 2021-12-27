Zoom Latest Updates : Web conferencing platform Zoom has been in demand ever since coronavirus landed in India and created a work from home scenario for people. The app allows unlimited phone calls, hold office meetings, record meetings and calls and much more. And now in it’s latest updates, Zoom is rolling out newly added cool features for meetings, calls, rooms and more. Watch video to find what these newly added features are.Also Read - Tech Trends 2021: Amazing Gadgets And Technology Launched This Year That Made Our Lives Convenient And Easy | Watch Video Also Read - Apple AirPods 3 Review: Apple AirPods 3 TWS Earbuds Available At Rs. 18,500, Worth Buying Or Not? | Watch Also Read - Samsung Galaxy S22 Series With Glass Back May Launch In January 2022, Checkout Expected Key Features, Specs And Price