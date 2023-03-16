Home

Zwigato: Actor-Comedian Kapil Sharma Is A Liar ! Watch This Exclusive Interview

Exclusive interview with Zwigato actor Kapil Sharma: Comedian Kapil Sharma said this BIG lie about Nandita Das; she reveals it all, and it’s related to Shah Rukh Khan. Kapil Sharma starrer movie ‘Zwigato’ is all set to hit the theatre this month. Directed by Nandita Das, the film shows the journey of a man who lost his job during the pandemic. Besides Kapil Sharma, the film also features Shahana Goswami and Tushar Acharya among others.