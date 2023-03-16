Home

Zwigato To Pop Kaun: Checkout List Of Big Films That Will Release On Friday | Watch Video

Friday releases: This weekend’s movie lineup offers a diverse range of options for viewers. “Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway” tells the true story of a woman’s fight for her child’s custody in Norway, and features powerhouse performances by Rani Mukherji. “Zwigato” is a lighthearted comedy-drama about a man navigating the gig economy during the pandemic, starring Kapil Sharma. DC fans can anticipate the release of “Shazam! Fury of the Gods,” the highly anticipated sequel to the 2019 film. Finally, “Pop Kaun?” promises to be an entertaining blend of comedy and suspense, with a talented cast led by veteran actor Johnny Lever.