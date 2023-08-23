5 Ideas To Create The Viral Old Money Aesthetic Look

Home

Want to look like a million bucks without breaking your bank? Hop on to the viral old money aesthetic trend that can help you achieve that look easily.

If there is one fashion trend that the internet has been going all gaga about – it’s the old-money aesthetic trend. While many of you would already be aware of this viral trend, some of you might find this concept alien.

To quench your thirst, the old money aesthetic is all about dressing in a timeless and classy way, as if you have inherited a large sum of property. The rage of this trend has been all over the internet. According to the last research, #OldMoneyOutfits have gathered around 565k views and counting on Instagram. This trend has also been widely centred on various Netflix series, naming Gossip Girl, Elite to The Crown. It’s safe to say that the affluence of this trend isn’t new, the phenomenon has been in style for quite some time, however, the buzz has recently caught hold of Gen Z.

If you are also planning to hop onto this dominant trend then follow these styling ideas that speak all wealth and luxury without wearing anything flashy and obtrusive:

Basics over bold logos: While a lot of people would mistake looking luxurious for donning items that are engraved in vibrant and flashy logos, looking classy and wealthy is quite the opposite. Instead of peacocking and being on the face with brand names; designers have embraced the ‘quiet luxury fashion’ which is all about wearing high-quality staple pieces with a subtle design that exudes all the luxury. Some basic casual pieces that are all about old money would be – Tailored trousers, khakis, cardigans, knit polo shirts etc. Classic Colours and Patterns: A real-life example of an old-money aesthetic would be The Royals. The choice of their colour palette has always been neutral. Beige, grey, brown, and blue are some colours that would never go out of style and whiff all the flamboyance. Patterns like plaid and stripes are also timeless and look luxurious. Structured Items: Whether it’s your footwear or an overcoat, everything in your outfit should have a structured and tailored fit. Remember old money is all about portraying a sense of sophistication and reserved class and tailored fits are all about that. Footwear: When it comes to footwear for old money aesthetic it transcends more than just formal wear. It incorporates elements like white sneakers, loafers, leather riding boots etc. The choice of footwear should encapsulate items that are versatile, timeless and classic. Fabric: Old money aesthetic is all about incorporating high-quality items. The focus should be more on the durability of the items and their sleek and refined look. Fabric-like cashmere, silk and tweed are some luxurious fabric that speaks money like no other.

Hope this helped. Follow this space for more fashion-related videos.

