Sushant Singh Rajput's co-star from Dil Bechara, Sahil Vaid, recalls the day of June 14, 2020, when he woke up to the news of the actor's death. Sahil remembers Sushant on his first death anniversary and celebrates the way he would question people about Elon Musk. The actor says that he was a huge fan of Elon Musk and he would today be jealous seeing everyone being aware of the greatness of Musk. Sahil says that if Sushant was here today, he would be scrutinising the 'Musk-fans' to prove that they are real fans like him.

Sahil and Sushant bonded greatly over cultures and their conversations about space and physics. In our #RememberingSushant series, Sahil exclusively reveals how he would have asked Sushant to come and live with him if he could travel back in time and tell him one last thing.