Historic: Wrestler Mohit Kumar Scripts History By Winning U20 World Wrestling Championships In Jordan

Wrestler Mohit Kumar on August 16 created history after winning the U20 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Russian wrestler Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in a 61-kg freestyle event in Jordan.

Jhajjhar (Haryana) August 17 : Wrestler Mohit Kumar on August 16 created history after winning the U20 World Wrestling Championships, defeating Russian wrestler Eldar Akhmadudinov 9-8 in a 61-kg freestyle event in Jordan. His mother speaking to ANI said, “We are very happy. The entire country is happy.”

With this, he has become the fourth Indian Freestyle Wrestler to win a Junior World Championship. Mohit is the fourth male wrestler from India to earn a gold medal in the U20 World Championships, following Palwinder Cheema (2001), Ramesh Kumar (2001), and Deepak Punia (2019). So far, India has won a total of four medals with one gold, two silver, and one bronze medal in the championship.

