K-Pop Star Aoora Does ‘Jimmy Jimmy’ With a BTS Heart, Celebrates Confluence of Cultures And Indian Food – Watch

Aoora is the first K-pop artist to have collaborated with an Indian music company. His first single 'Jimmy Jimmy', originally curated by the late singer Bappi Lahiri, is here. Watch his interview.

K-pop singer Aoora has collaborated with Indian music company Sa Re Ga Ma for the new version of ‘Jimmy Jimmy’, the disco song that originally starred Mithun Chakraborty. This is the first time that a Korean artiste has teamed up with an Indian company to curate something popular and entertaining. Aoora, who is currently in India for the song and to simply enjoy the Indian hospitality, spoke to india.com over Zoom and revealed how he loves everything about India – from its food, colours to cultures.

For Aoora, Jimmy Jimmy is a peppy number that helped him navigate his love for Mithun Da. He doesn’t just add to the popular lyrics of the song but also knows the famous hook step. The singer’s love for Indian music is real. Ask him if there other Indian songs that he really loves listening to and he instantly says ‘Badtameez Dil’. Aoora is exploring his new career in the country and trying to celebrate the confluence of Korean and Indian cultures via his music. While talking about India, its people, and its music, he doesn’t forget to send love for his own culture and art.

Aoora loves BTS, a world-famous Korean boy band, and says he’s definitely part of the BTS Army. Scroll up and check out the full interview yourself.

