Home

Videos

Katrina Kaif: This is what Tiger 3’s actress eats all day to stay in shape!

Katrina Kaif: This is what Tiger 3’s actress eats all day to stay in shape!

The actress is trending for the right reason, be it her dance moves or action scene in Tiger 3, shes looking like a wow, and it's no secret that she is known for her exceptional fitness in the tinsel town, so let's check out what she eats in a day to stay in perfect shape.

Katrina Kaif : The actress is trending for the right reason, be it her dance moves or action scene in Tiger 3, shes looking like a wow, and it’s no secret that she is known for her exceptional fitness in the tinsel town, so let’s check out what she eats in a day to stay in perfect shape.

Trending Now

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Health News on India.com.