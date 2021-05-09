Daisy Shah says her mom is the coolest. The actor says her mom has been living her life to the fullest and that’s the biggest thing she has taught her daughters – to be independent and to live their lives no matter wherever you are and whatever you are doing. The actor, who forayed in Bollywood alongside Salman Khan in Jai Ho, says her mom takes her own trips every year and travels a lot across the world. In our Mother’s Day special conversation, Daisy revealed that her mom is just not stubborn or strict about things, in fact, she knows more about the latest gadgets and technical features than her and that’s just simply fantastic. Also Read - Mother's Day Special | Rajeshwari Sachdev on Being a Mom Who's Strict But Also Quirky Enough to Steal Her Son's Chocolate

Watch Daisy Shah opening up about her bond with her mother like never before: