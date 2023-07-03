Home

Videos

Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 1.3 Kg Cocaine from a foreign national, Mumbai (Maharashtra – 01/07/2023)

Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 1.3 Kg Cocaine from a foreign national, Mumbai (Maharashtra – 01/07/2023)

The individual has been taken into custody, and a comprehensive inquiry is currently underway. The customs officers apprehended the man on July 1.

Mumbai (Maharashtra – 01/07/2023): Mumbai Airport Customs Seizes 1.3 Kg Cocaine from a foreign national. The illicit substance was ingeniously hidden within a concealed compartment of a duffle bag. The individual has been taken into custody, and a comprehensive inquiry is currently underway. The customs officers apprehended the man on July 1.

You may like to read

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Video Gallery News on India.com.