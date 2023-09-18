Home

Siddhant Karnick Reveals He Didn’t Audition For Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘I Sat Down…’ | Exclusive

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and starring Ranbir Kapoor, has been one of the most eagerly awaited movies of 2023 since its announcement. The trailer has been highly anticipated by fans ever since the filmmakers unveiled the first look on Monday. In regards to this, Adipurush actor Siddhant Karnick spoke exclusively to India.com about bagging a role in Ranbir Kapoor’s movie Animal. Karnick called it a mark of his success while speaking to us.

Siddhant Karnick, who is known for his role of Vibhishan in Om Raut’s Adipurush, is proud to be a part of Ranbir Kapoor’s next big project Animal. Karnick has been in the industry for over two decades, and it’s only now that he didn’t have to audition for the part. The actor said, “It’s after 22 years of being in this industry, this is the first time that this film, I did not need to audition for, I did not need to go to the route. The director had seen my work, I sat down with him for 2 hours we spent and at the end of it, he offered me the film.”

“For me, in terms of actor that is my mark of success and that ability or that changeover that has happened, I think that is something that I am really proud of. It’s a film called Animal, ” concluded the actor.

For the unversed, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandana, Bobby Deol, and Tripti Dimri are among the other performers in this cinematic masterpiece, assuring a visual and emotional feast for all movie lovers. Animal was originally scheduled to hit theatres in September, however, the movie got delayed so that it wouldn’t coincide with the release of Jawan.

Animal is all set to release on December 1, 2023, and the trailer will be launched on September 28 at 10 AM.

