Sudhir Mishra: ‘BJP Won’t Give me Padma Shri, But Neither Did Congress’ | Exclusive

The Sudhir Mishra Interview | On Tiff With Vivek Agnihotri, Not Getting Padma Shri & His Movie 'Afwaah'.

In an industry that largely believes in hiding its political stances, and refuses to take a stand on issues of national importance, director Sudhir Mishra never fears holding a no-holds-barred conversation. As his latest film, ‘Afwaah’, hits the screens, he speaks to india.com about his style of filmmaking and how he doesn’t want any recognition for his work anymore.

“Ab Padma Vibhushan denge toh hi luga (I’ll only accept Padma Vibhushan from the government now),” he laughs when reminded of his complaint about not receiving the Padma Shri. Mishra talks about his distinct storytelling style and how he focuses on letting his stories spark conversations across the country among people with different political and social ideologies. He constantly goes back to his old movies starring Irrfan Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Om Puri, Chitrangada Singh, and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others to highlight that one common thing between great actors.

At one point during the conversation, he says “film dekh ke gaali do (watch my film and then abuse me if you want).” Scroll up and watch the full interview.

