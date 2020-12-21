We think of Vir Das as not just a comedian but an ‘intelligent comedian’. The actor who roasts himself for doing ‘Mastizaade’ in his own stand-ups, is back with a show titled ‘Outside In’. He shot it during the pandemic and basically asked his fans one simple question: ‘what would you do when this is over’. The comedian received many heartfelt replies and he decided to document it forever as a Netflix show. Also Read - Watch: Varun Badola on Working in Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand 2, Wrong Turn, And The Changing Times of TV

In his interview with india.com here, Vir talks in length about his profession, the lack of female comedians in the world, why he makes jokes about PM Modi, protests, and religious discourse in the country, and what actually drives him to keep excelling in this 'difficult profession.' Vir says a 'comedian is a monkey' and he thinks of himself as an 'Aquaguard salesman' who's selling laughter. Watch this for one of the most insightful conversations with a comedian of international repute.