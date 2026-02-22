Home

Viral

1.14-Minute VIRAL VIDEO: NRI woman pulls out sword, chases robbers to safeguard family – Dramatic clash wins internets heart

1.14-Minute VIRAL VIDEO: NRI woman pulls out sword, chases robbers to safeguard family – Dramatic clash wins internet’s heart

1.14-minute viral video: A Punjabi NRI woman thwarted a suspected robbery attempt by confronting two bike borne miscreants with a sword. The video has gone viral on the internet.

1.14-Minute VIRAL VIDEO: NRI woman pulls out sword, chases robbers to safeguard family – Dramatic clash wins internet’s heart

1.14-Minute VIRAL VIDEO: An NRI Punjabi woman is getting applauds online for her abundant courage. Harjind Kaur, who recently returned from Australia, was out with her family on a routine evening drive when two bike-borne assailants started following her car on an isolated stretch of road. Instead of being afraid she pulled out a sword to fend off the robbers. The incident has gone viral on the internet with netizens praising her brave response to the threat.

1.14-Minute VIRAL VIDEO: What Exactly Happened?

In the video Harjind Kaur can be seen standing in the middle of the road on an isolated road. She chased the robbers while brandishing the sword challenging them to come and rob her. Seeing the woman’s courage the alleged miscreants fled the scene.

The incident is said to have taken place on Friday evening. The video was recorded by one of the family members of the woman. When Kaur was driving the car, with her aunt and mother-in-law sitting on the pillion seats, she suspected two bike-borne men were following their vehicle.

“Despite making way to allow the motorbike to overtake the car, the alleged miscreants kept tailing us,” Harjind told local reporters on Saturday.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Robbers Hurled Eggs On The Windscreen

Suspecting the men intended to rob them, one of the women started recording the incident. On a deserted road, one of the miscreants allegedly hurled eggs at the windscreen to block the view.

Kaur’s aunt and mother-in-law began shouting out of panic.

Watch The Viral Video Here

In Ludhiana’s Dehlon, Australia-returned Harjind Kaur was attacked when thieves threw eggs at her car and cracked the windshield, hoping to force her to stop and rob her. She confronted them and bravely fought back with her kirpan, causing the attackers to flee. Ludhiana is lost pic.twitter.com/OpfIuxVGOh — Jaspinder Kaur Udhoke (@KaurUdhoke_) February 21, 2026



The video further shows the miscreants overtaking the car before stopping in the middle of the road. Rather than panicking, Kaur decided to confront them, took out the sword and stepped out of the vehicle. She can be seen charging at the miscreants, swinging the sword in the air.

Seeing the woman’s courage, miscreants fled the spot.

The clip of Kaur has gone viral on the internet, garnering praise on social media platforms. Users praised the woman for her act of bravery.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.