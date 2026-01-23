Home

Viral

1 minute 42 second viral train video: Boy, girl caught inside express toilet, door remains locked for 90 minutes

1 minute 42 second viral train video: Boy, girl caught inside express toilet, door remains locked for 90 minutes

1 minute 42 second viral train video: In the video, a couple locked themselves in an express train washroom for more than an hour. Passengers called the ticket collector and busted the couple, igniting a heated argument between the boy, girl and the TC.

1 minute 42 second viral train video: Boy, girl caught inside express toilet, door remains locked for 90 minutes

1 Minute 42 Second Viral Train Video: After ‘19 minutes viral video’ and ‘Umair 7:11 minutes viral video Pakistan’, another video is now making the rounds of social media platforms, including Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook. The 1-minute-42-second video features a heated argument between a Ticket Collector and a couple in a moving express train. The argument began when passengers called the TC and ‘busted’ the couple who had locked themselves inside a single toilet for over an hour.

1 Minute 42 Second Viral Train Video: What Exactly Happened?

It all began when some passengers spotted a couple who went inside a toilet of a moving train. The passengers called the TC of the coach and busted the young couple, who had locked themselves inside the toilet for over an hour. The video of the couple has gone viral on social media platforms like wildfire, triggering a massive debate online.

Also Read: UMAIR 7:11 minutes viral video Pakistan: DON’T SHARE or you will…, what’s the controversy? Its alleged link to 19-minute video

1 Minute 42 Second Viral Train Video: Watch Here

Note: As a responsible website India.com is not uploading the viral video as it features a girl who may be a minor. We do not want to escalate the situation further specially since she was repeatedly heard requesting that her video not be shared.

1 Minute 42 Second Viral Train Video: What’s In The Video?

The 1 Minute 42 Second Viral Train Video began with a toilet door which was closed from inside. After few minutes, the door was opened by a young man. Passengers can be heard in the background, saying that the door was locked for 1.5 hours. The boy stated that he got the feeling that his stomach was upset.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

As soon as the young man in a t-shirt open the door, people started yelling at him asking, ‘how much time will you take?’

One of the passengers rudely told the young man to move away while banging on the door, where a young girl came out in panic, looking distressed.

Also Read: MMS Video: DON’T SHARE 19-minute viral video, or you will…, what’s the controversy?

1 Minute 42 Second Viral Train Video: Situation Escalated

The argument escalated when the passenger spotted the girl. After seeing the girl conflict erupted between the passengers and the couple. The girl can be seen requesting the passengers to stop making videos. “We will hand you over to the Railway Police Force (RPF),” passengers said. The girl said ok ‘no problem.’ She repeatedly arguedwith against passengers recording their video without her permission.

1 Minute 42 Second Viral Train Video: What Did The Girl Say?

The girl repeatedly requested that passengers to stop recording her video. “You cannot record a video of a girl without her permission. Who am I taking inside is wholly my problem.”

One of the passengers said, “Then why are you inside the toilet for so long?”

She replied, “That’s not your concern, it’s my problem, and first delete the video.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.