Villagers of Rannod village in Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri were left stunned after they spotted a 10-feet-long crocodile on a highway. Notably, the animal was seen by the villagers as they were taking their cattle to grazing land. Also Read - UP Man Finds a 5-Foot-Long Crocodile Perched in The Toilet of His Home, Panic Ensues

As per onlookers, the crocodile waited a while in the bushes as it was waiting for a traffic halt so it could cross the road, Times of India reported. As the traffic cleared, the reptile crossed the road while the passersby filmed this rare sight on their mobile phones.

The video is now being widely circulated on social media. Watch the clip here:

Later, the villagers informed the forest department officials who later rescued it and released it in the pond.

Residents of the village said that crocodiles come out of the lake due to the rainy season. Many such instances of crocodile venturing out in the village, have previously been reported.

Last week, a villager in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district spotted a five-foot-long crocodile cosily perched in the toilet of his house. The villagers said the crocodile had perhaps wandered out of the village pond and found shelter in the toilet.