  • Home
  • Viral
  • 10-month-old baby Aalins story of organ donation from Kerala will leave you teary-eyed

10-month-old baby Aalin’s story of ‘organ donation’ from Kerala will leave you teary-eyed

Aalin Sherin Abraham, just 10 months old, lost her life and her parents took the call of donating her organs.

Published date india.com Published: February 14, 2026 6:19 PM IST
email india.com By Saanchi Gupta email india.com | Edited by Saanchi Gupta email india.com
10-month-old baby Aalin’s story of ‘organ donation’ from Kerala will leave you teary-eyed
Image: X @RajeevRC_X

Viral News: When people struggle to decide to donate the organs of their loved ones after a tragic death, a story from Kerala has stood out as not only inspirational but also emotional. A baby named Aalin Sherin Abraham, just 10 months old, lost her life. The parents of the baby, Arun Abraham and Sherin John, decided to donate her organs to save the lives of other individuals. The humanity-driven story has struck a chord online and has left everyone teary-eyed.

Also Read: 70-year-old woman struggles to work at rice hotel for 30 years, netizens gather to offer help | Watch viral video

Viral post

Add India.com as a Preferred SourceAdd India.com as a Preferred Source

The post was shared with the caption, “Deeply moved by the noble decision of Shri Arun Abraham and Smt. Sherin John, who chose to donate the organs of their little angel Aalin Sherin Abraham, after she tragically lost her life in an accident. May Aalin’s soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

Also Read: Nothing CEO Carl Pei makes special entry in ‘customised white auto-rickshaw’ for Bengaluru store launch | Watch viral video

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “That’s hard. Beautiful soul”, and another wrote, “Hearty Compliments… Heartfelt Condolences.”

The third comment read, “The Baby still lives in body and Soul! My humble prayers for the parent who inspite of their irreparable loss are great enough to grant life to others! God is still alive!”

One user said, “Salute to the parents! This needs a lot of courage and civic responsibility!”, and another stated, “Rest in peace, little angel!”

About the Author

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta

Saanchi Gupta is a trainee journalist at India.com English Desk. She has been overseeing all matters related to National, Entertainment & Viral for the website. With a diverse academic background, ... Read More

Also Read:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.