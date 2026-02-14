Home

Viral

10-month-old baby Aalins story of organ donation from Kerala will leave you teary-eyed

10-month-old baby Aalin’s story of ‘organ donation’ from Kerala will leave you teary-eyed

Aalin Sherin Abraham, just 10 months old, lost her life and her parents took the call of donating her organs.

Image: X @RajeevRC_X

Viral News: When people struggle to decide to donate the organs of their loved ones after a tragic death, a story from Kerala has stood out as not only inspirational but also emotional. A baby named Aalin Sherin Abraham, just 10 months old, lost her life. The parents of the baby, Arun Abraham and Sherin John, decided to donate her organs to save the lives of other individuals. The humanity-driven story has struck a chord online and has left everyone teary-eyed.

There are no words to describe the pain of losing a 10-month-old child. Yet, in their darkest hour of unimaginable grief, the family of Aalin Sherin Abraham has shown extraordinary humanity. By choosing to donate their baby’s organs to save multiple other lives, they have turned… pic.twitter.com/EMQRWCEcyS — Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@RajeevRC_X) February 13, 2026

Also Read: 70-year-old woman struggles to work at rice hotel for 30 years, netizens gather to offer help | Watch viral video

Viral post

Deeply moved by the noble decision of Shri Arun Abraham and Smt. Sherin John, who chose to donate the organs of their little angel Aalin Sherin Abraham, after she tragically lost her life in an accident. May Aalin’s soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family pic.twitter.com/L1JcOb97et — Kerala Governor (@KeralaGovernor) February 13, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

The post was shared with the caption, “Deeply moved by the noble decision of Shri Arun Abraham and Smt. Sherin John, who chose to donate the organs of their little angel Aalin Sherin Abraham, after she tragically lost her life in an accident. May Aalin’s soul rest in peace. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.”

Also Read: Nothing CEO Carl Pei makes special entry in ‘customised white auto-rickshaw’ for Bengaluru store launch | Watch viral video

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “That’s hard. Beautiful soul”, and another wrote, “Hearty Compliments… Heartfelt Condolences.”

The third comment read, “The Baby still lives in body and Soul! My humble prayers for the parent who inspite of their irreparable loss are great enough to grant life to others! God is still alive!”

One user said, “Salute to the parents! This needs a lot of courage and civic responsibility!”, and another stated, “Rest in peace, little angel!”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.