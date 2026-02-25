10-second viral video of influencer Nakul Dhull, with Lakshay Chaudhary by his side, raises serious questions on women’s safety

Home

10-second viral video of influencer Nakul Dhull, with Lakshay Chaudhary by his side, raises serious questions on womens safety

Nakul Dhull's insensitive remarks on 'women's safety' under the pretext of 'prank' have left the internet fuming.

Image: X

Viral news: When women’s safety is often compromised and overlooked, a viral video shows an influencer giving extremely controversial statements about women’s fear. The Haryana-based influencer named Nakul Dhull is all over the internet, as he spoke insensitively about being scared of women. Dhull exemplified the statement, which, according to several users, was ‘pathetic’.

In response to someone telling him that he’s scared to talk to girls, the influencer added that there’s nothing to be fearful of from girls, as you can just try to walk or run behind a woman, which will leave her scared. The video has sparked outrage online. Not just women, but men too highlighted that the influencer has crossed the limits.

Nakul Dhull’s statement

The video has been shared by many people across different social media platforms like X, Instagram, and Reddit as it’s trending. One such 10-second clip was shared on X by @epicnephrin_e with the caption, “Try walking fast or running behind a woman at night,she’ll pee in her pants – Nakul Dhull.” The caption of the viral clip further added that Dhull is married, by the way.

How’s social media reacting?

Social media users have flooded the comment section of the video. One user commented, “Not all men. But men who say such things. Men who laugh at it. Men who listen to things like this silently without calling out the other man. Men who saw this video and didn’t feel uncomfortable about it.”

Some in the comment section also wrote that the video was just 10 seconds, and the context may be something different. However, people are arguing that no one in their right senses can comment something super insensitive about the women’s gender.

Concerns about women’s safety

The video raises serious concerns about the women’s safety. When females look forward to becoming progressive and raising their voices against the atrocities so that society can put them on equal to men, the video raises serious questions on how normalised the fears of women have become.

Not just women’s safety, but it also poses a big question on the content regularisation. Alongside Dhull, another popular content creator, Lakshay Chaudhury, is seen sitting with him.

The comment or statement which the influencer gave in an alleged ‘light-hearted’ tone lacked the intellect of what women go through, as many people commented.

The backlash Nakul is facing is not the real issue here. According to internet users, the influencers who have great audiences should be mindful enough to make statements.

