Guizhou: We all know how getting a bad haircut can be disappointing and frustrating. Whether trying out a new style backfired, or your barber misunderstood your words, a bad haircut can seriously spoil your mood. But what to do after you are not happy with your haircut? Ask this kid in China who was so angry with his haircut that he called the cops! Yes, a 10-year-old boy in southwestern China asked the police to intervene in the matter after he didn’t find the haircut satisfactory, SCMP reported. Also Read - Real-Life Japanese Rapunzel Has 6-feet, 3-inch Long Locks, Hasn’t Had a Haircut in 15 Years | See Pics
The incident happened earlier this week in Anshun, Guizhou, when the boy went for a haircut and became extremely angry with the barber after he was done cutting his hair. The video of the incident which was uploaded on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo, showed the boy bursting into a loud cry and moving his hands through his hair continuously. Soon after, he called the cops who arrived at the barbershop and were stunned to find out the reason.
The video showed the boy bursting into a loud cry and moving his hands through his hair continuously/Photo: Sina Weibo
With no pressing matter at hand, the cops asked the boy’s elder sister to mediate with the barber. His sister assured the police that she would educate the boy, and will make him understand that he shouldn’t involve the police in trivial matters. She later told the media that her brother has always been very particular about his hairstyle.
Meanwhile, the video went viral in China, and were people were quite amused with the boy's actions. "He has his own opinions. I admire him," wrote one person on Weibo, while another wrote, "One netizen wrote, "He did what many people have wanted to do but were always afraid to!"
Kids throwing tantrums over haircuts are nothing new! In India as well, a little boy from Nagpur named Anushrut became an overnight sensation, after his father uploaded a video of him getting a haircut back in November last year. Adorably sulking, Anushrut’s way of saying ‘arre yaar’ had melted hearts of netizens, who instantly fell in love with him.