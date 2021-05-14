Guizhou: We all know how getting a bad haircut can be disappointing and frustrating. Whether trying out a new style backfired, or your barber misunderstood your words, a bad haircut can seriously spoil your mood. But what to do after you are not happy with your haircut? Ask this kid in China who was so angry with his haircut that he called the cops! Yes, a 10-year-old boy in southwestern China asked the police to intervene in the matter after he didn’t find the haircut satisfactory, SCMP reported. Also Read - Real-Life Japanese Rapunzel Has 6-feet, 3-inch Long Locks, Hasn’t Had a Haircut in 15 Years | See Pics

The incident happened earlier this week in Anshun, Guizhou, when the boy went for a haircut and became extremely angry with the barber after he was done cutting his hair. The video of the incident which was uploaded on China’s Twitter-like platform Weibo, showed the boy bursting into a loud cry and moving his hands through his hair continuously. Soon after, he called the cops who arrived at the barbershop and were stunned to find out the reason.

With no pressing matter at hand, the cops asked the boy’s elder sister to mediate with the barber. His sister assured the police that she would educate the boy, and will make him understand that he shouldn’t involve the police in trivial matters. She later told the media that her brother has always been very particular about his hairstyle.