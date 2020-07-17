Neemuch: In a bizarre bank theft, a 10-year-old boy looted Rs.10 lakh from a bank in 30 seconds during peak hour without getting noticed by anyone. The incident happened at the Cooperative bank in Jawad area in Neemuch district, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Also Read - Hyderabad MBA Graduate Stages Robbery Drama, Steals Rs 8.5 Lakh For Girlfriend's Treatment; Arrested

The incident which has been captured on CCTV shows the kid dressed in rags, walking inside the bank at 11 am. He then immediately enters the cashier’s cubicle and dropped in two wads of Rs 500 currency notes into a bag and marched out in less than 30 seconds.

According to a report by The Times of India, upon scanning CCTV footage, police have discovered that the boy was being directed by a man in his 20s, who lingered on inside the bank for around 30 minutes.

As soon as the boy walked out of the bank, the alarm rang and a guard ran behind him.

“The minor was short, so people standing in front of the cash counter couldn’t see him stealing the money,” Neemuch SP Manoj Rai told TOI.

The police later revealed that the child was part of a larger gang, which uses children between 10 and 14 years, for thefts. The children have excellent communication skills with fluency in English and even if caught, they get away with by serving at juvenile homes

Police have detained several suspects and are also interrogating people, who run roadside stalls in the area.