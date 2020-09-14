10-year-old Indian girl, Souparnika Nair, who made waves with her impressive and effortless singing has made it to the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent. As she sang ‘Neverland’, in the semi-final performance of the popular show, she received a standing ovation from judges Simon Cowell, David Walliams, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden. Also Read - Watch: Ever Heard of Egg 65? Well, Here's Another Tasty South Indian Starter Recipe

Rooting for her, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Monday tweeted a video of her performance, urging Indians to vote for her.

Interestingly, Souparnika started her audition with a Judy Garland number, but she was stopped midway by judge Simon Cowell who asked her to sing another number from her list, “Never Enough”.

After the second performance, Simon said: “I’ve got to be honest with you… you absolutely nailed it.”

Earlier, her performance was also applauded by musical maestro A.R. Rahman who tweeted a video of the musical act, saying “Nice to wake up to this.”

Nice to wake up to this💥 https://t.co/51EdsYY1iY — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) May 27, 2020

She first came to the national limelight after she made a splash on the acclaimed BBC ‘Big Show’ hosted by comedian Michael McIntyre.

Notably, Souparnika was born in Trivandrum, Kerala to Ranjitha and Dr Binu Nair, a medical professional with the National Health Services (NHS). The family migrated to the UK in 2014 and currently lives in Bury St Edmunds.