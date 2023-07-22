Home

10-Year-Old Indian-Origin Girl Visits 50 Countries Without Missing School

A 10-year-old girl, Aditi Tripathi, appears to be living the dream life. Even before she turned 10, the girl had already visited about 50 different countries.

Aditi’s first trip was to Germany when she was three years old. (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Travelling to different countries and exploring a variety of cultures is on the bucket list for many of us. Putting this dream down on paper is simple, but not everyone is that fortunate enough to achieve it. Taking out time from our fast-paced hectic work schedule for travelling is quite challenging, but one girl appears to be living the dream life. Even before she turned 10, Indian-origin girl Aditi Tripathi had already visited about 50 different countries. The girl is probably one of the youngest globetrotters out there. Her parents Deepak and Avilasha Tripathi have managed to ensure that Aditi gets to travel the world, without missing school for even one day.

As per the Metro, Aditi’s parents are accountants by profession and are settled in Greenwich, London. The couple wanted Aditi to be well-travelled, but without her having to sacrifice her studies. They made sure to travel during school vacations and national holidays. With careful planning, the accountant duo has taken Aditi to over 50 countries at a cost of £20,000 (approximately over Rs 21 lakh) per year. They believe that the experience is worth every penny.

Aditi has already visited almost all of Europe, along with Asian countries like Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand. Aditi and her adventurous parents have also climbed the three tallest mountains in the UK namely Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike, and Snowdon.

What Aditi’s Father Said

Aditi’s father, Deepak Tripathi, told the Mirror, “She gets curious and thrilled exploring new cultures, for example, those in Nepal, India and Thailand. We started travelling with her at the age of three when she was in nursery. She attended school for two and a half days per week when we first started travelling with her. Nowadays, we pick her up directly from school on Friday and we take late night flights back at around 11pm on Sunday. Occasionally, we arrived back on Monday morning, and she goes straight to school from the airport. Travelling has helped her make more friends and she has also gained more confidence.”

Aditi’s Views About Her Incredible Journey

Aditi’s first trip was to Germany when she was three years old. Inspired by her love for travelling, her parents soon took her to France, Austria and Italy. The little one told the Mirror, “I do not have a specific favourite country or place but if I had to choose three it would be Nepal, Georgia, and Armenia.”

Aditi’s 50th Country Travel Milestone

Aditi’s father Deepak Tripathi shared a post on Facebook about Aditi reaching a huge milestone by completing her visit to 50 countries. “We had set a target for our daughter to visit 50 countries before she turned 10. I feel immensely proud that she reached the milestone two weeks before her 10th birthday,” he wrote. He explained about their trip in detail.

Here’s How Users Reacted:

Aditi’s journey left netizens feeling happy. Seeing the post on Facebook, users could not hold their excitement and expressed their joy in the comments section. Many users wrote “Amazing”. One account commented, “This is great”. “Good achievement,” an individual remarked.

What are your thoughts on this achievement?

