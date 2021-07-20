Amritsar: Recently, photos and videos of a 100-year old man pulling a cart full of potatoes and onions and selling them by going door to door to earn his livelihood, went viral on social media. The man, Harbans Singh, from Punjab’s Moga city had to leave his age behind and start selling vegetables as he had to earn a living for himself and his grandchildren, feed them and take care of their education. Singh who is reportedly a big believer of ‘kirat karo naam japo’ (work and worship), said media houses that he had to work as he has to take care of his two grandchildren, who lost their father two years ago and were abandoned by their mother.Also Read - This Video of a Little Boy Dancing Like a Pro is Going Viral, Netizens Say, 'Chhota Pocket Bada Dhamaka' | WATCH

And just days after, when a video of Singh pulling a heavy cart with a load of approximately 200 kgs on a sunny day went viral online, Singh started receiving massive funds and donations. The Punjab government also took note of his situation and came forward to provide him financial assistance.



Taking to Twitter on July 17, Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh announced financial help of Rs 5 lakh for Harbans Singh and his grandchildren’s education. Sharing a picture of Singh pulling a cart full of onions and potatoes, the chief minister wrote, “Hats off to the grit of centenarian Harbans Singh of Moga, who has been earning a livelihood for himself and his orphaned grandchildren by selling vegetables. Have sanctioned Rs. 5 lakh as immediate financial assistance for him and for the education of his grandchildren.”

Hats off to the grit of centenarian Harbans Singh of Moga, who has been earning a livelihood for himself and his orphaned grandchildren by selling vegetables. Have sanctioned Rs. 5 lakh as immediate financial assistance for him and for the education of his grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/fOcCTMoqjD — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) July 17, 2021

As per a TOI report, soon after his plight was highlighted by the media, Moga district administration officials approached him and he was to the deputy commissioner’s office where DC Sandeep Hans felicitated him. The DC’s office also provided details sought by the chief minister’s office for financial help. DC Hans said, “When I met Harbans Singh, I saw he has was a contented man with no demand and was only concerned about the education of grandchildren.”

Sardar Harbans Singh ji is redefining dignity & resilience. He is 100+ and looks after his two grandchildren by himself. He lost his son long ago & the mother of the children also left thereafter.Bapuji lives in Moga and sells vegetables to make a living with his grandchildren. pic.twitter.com/SNnCS7VxTO — Khalsa Aid India (@khalsaaid_india) July 16, 2021

Khalsa Aid India, an NGO known for providing aid to people in distress, also announced help for Harbans Singh and said that they will be providing Bapuji (Singh) with a monthly welfare pension for a lifetime. Taking to Twitter, the NGO wrote, “Sardar Harbans Singh ji is redefining dignity and resilience. He is 100+ and looks after his two grandchildren by himself. He lost his son long ago & the mother of the children also left thereafter. Bapuji lives in Moga and sells vegetables to make a living with his grandchildren.”

They added, “Khalsa Aid India is providing Bapuji with monthly welfare pension for lifetime. He is a force to be reckoned with, salute to his spirit. Thank you for supporting us.” After his heartwarming story went viral, many people shared his photos and videos and also sought his details as they wanted to help him.