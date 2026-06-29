1,000 deaths in France as Europe battles record-breaking heat; roads melt, schools closed, and forest fires break out: Watch Videos

For the first time in British history, a 'Red Warning' had to be issued for three consecutive days. The previous 50-year-old record for June (35.6°C) was surpassed on three consecutive days this week.

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People seek relief from the heat along the Seine River in Paris. (AP Photo)

New Delhi: Europe is currently gripped by a record-breaking heatwave. France has seen approximately 1,000 excess deaths due to the extreme heat. The health agency reported on Sunday that these deaths occurred between June 24 and June 27. “Excess deaths” refers to the number of fatalities exceeding the average death toll recorded in previous years.

However, the government has not provided precise figures for either the current or previous periods. According to officials, 85% of the deceased were elderly, with the majority of deaths occurring in private homes.

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Such cases were particularly prevalent in the capital, Paris, and its surrounding areas. Meanwhile, temperatures have shattered decades-old records across 16 countries, including Germany, Spain, the UK, Denmark, Italy, and Switzerland.

According to estimates by the news agency AFP, approximately 191 million people across Europe faced temperatures of 35°C or higher on Sunday. The heat has caused roads to melt, forced school closures, and ignited fierce wildfires.

Scientists state that temperatures in Europe are rising faster than the global average. Such heatwaves are expected to occur more frequently and last longer in the future.

Heat Conditions In European Countries

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UK: 50-year-old June heat record broken three times

For the first time in British history, a ‘Red Warning’ had to be issued for three consecutive days. The previous 50-year-old record for June (35.6°C) was surpassed on three consecutive days this week.

Temperatures in southern England reached 36.4°C, setting a new record for the month of June. The highest temperature ever recorded in Britain is 40.3°C, set in July 2022; it is believed this record could be broken this year.

The heat has driven electricity demand to a 45-year high. There has been a sudden surge in patients suffering from heatstroke, dehydration, and respiratory difficulties, forcing several major hospitals to declare emergencies.

Over 1,000 schools across Britain have had to close. Classroom buildings made of concrete and older materials have become so hot that it has become difficult for children and teachers to remain inside.

The heat is causing iron railway tracks to expand, increasing the risk of buckling. Consequently, strict speed limits (60 mph) have been imposed on trains.

Furthermore, to conserve water, the use of hosepipes to water gardens or wash cars has been banned in several areas.

Spain: Hottest in Europe; temperatures cross 45°C

Spain is currently experiencing the most intense heat in Europe. Temperatures in the city of Andújar have reached 45.1°C. Meanwhile, the northern city of Bilbao recorded 42.7°C, breaking its all-time record for June. Over 200 people have lost their lives in the country due to the heat over the past four days.

Severe drought and scorching heat have sparked massive forest fires across Spain. Firefighters are working around the clock to extinguish the flames, and several towns have had to be evacuated.

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Germany: 41.5°C temperature – Hottest on record

A temperature of 41.5°C was recorded in the German city of Drahwitz on Saturday—the highest temperature ever documented in Germany’s history. Meanwhile, in the town of Kubschütz, the temperature did not drop below 29.4°C overnight. This was the country’s hottest night since record-keeping began about 150 years ago.

The heat is so intense that roads on several highways have started to melt and crack, forcing their closure. In Germany, numerous sporting events, music festivals, and concerts have had to be cancelled or postponed for safety reasons.

Denmark: Temperatures hit 37°C in this typically cool country

Germany’s neighbor, Denmark, is known as a cool country. Yet, it too has experienced unprecedented heat this time around. On Saturday, temperatures soared to 37 degrees Celsius.

Record-keeping in Denmark began in 1874, and this marks the highest temperature recorded since then. The previous record high was 36.4 degrees Celsius, set in August 1975.

Roads in Denmark have begun to melt. Consequently, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of heavy vehicles to prevent the road surfaces from breaking apart.

To escape the heat, hundreds of thousands of locals and tourists flocked to Copenhagen’s famous Amager Beach and other coastal areas across the country. The crowds were so dense that there was barely any space left on the beach to even stand, as people sought relief in the cool water.

France: Hottest day in history, temperature reached 44.3 degrees

The temperature was recorded at 44.3 degrees Celsius in Piso city of France. At the national level, the average temperature crossed 30°C, making it France’s hottest day on record.

The night temperature here also did not go below 22°C on average. Trains had to be stopped due to the heat expanding the tracks and 50,000 homes were left without electricity due to the power grid being disrupted.

In France, the government has banned drinking alcohol in public places. More than 1,350 schools have been closed due to the extreme heat.

Italy: Red alert in 18 cities, danger of drought in Po river

The heat is continuously increasing in Italy. The government has issued the highest red heat alert for 18 cities, including Rome, Milan, Venice, Florence and Turin.

Due to the scorching heat, the water level of the country’s longest Po River is decreasing rapidly. Due to this, salty seawater has started entering the river, increasing the threat to agriculture and drinking water.

The government has advised people in many areas not to go out during the afternoon and has also made changes in working hours.

Czech Republic: Historical figure of 40 degrees crossed

The heatwave has not spared the Czech Republic either. On Saturday, the temperature in Doksani city of the country was recorded at 40.6 degrees Celsius.

The country’s previous national all-time record was 40.4°C, recorded almost 14 years ago on 20 August 2012 in the city of Dobrichovice.

The Meteorological Department has issued the highest level red alert for the entire country and people have been advised not to come out of their homes in the afternoon.

Switzerland: Hottest June day on record

The temperature reached 38.8 degrees Celsius in the city of Basel, Switzerland. This is the highest temperature for the month of June in the history of the country.

Due to the extreme heat, glaciers are melting rapidly. Scientists have warned that record ice loss from glaciers this year has begun ahead of schedule.

Poland: Fear of breaking 100-year-old temperature record

It is also becoming record breaking heat in Poland. The Meteorological Department has predicted the temperature to cross 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country.

If this happens, the national record of 40.2°C made in 1921 will be broken. The government has issued a health warning and advised people to avoid going out in the afternoon. Cooling centers have been opened in many cities.

Portugal: Temperature crosses 40 degrees, danger of fire in forests

Even in Portugal, the temperature continues to exceed 40 degrees Celsius. Red alert continues in many areas of the country. Due to extreme heat and drought, the risk of fire in forests has increased significantly. The fire department has been put on high alert, and people have been asked to avoid starting fires or barbecuing in the forests.