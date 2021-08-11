Vadodara: An 11-feet-long python that had swallowed a monkey was rescued from a riverside near Vadodara city in Gujarat, forest officials said on Tuesday. The reptile was spotted on August 7 by some locals on the bank of a small river passing through Vasna-Kotariya village near Vadodara, said wildlife rescuer Shailesh Raval, who rushed to the spot after some villagers alerted the Karelibaug range forest office.Also Read - Nothing Like a Dog's Love: 2 Pet Dogs in UP Fight With Snake For Hours to Save Owner, Die After Being Bitten

'After some efforts, our team managed to catch the python and we brought it to our rescue centre in Karelibaug. The python later regurgitated the small monkey that it had swallowed,' Raval told PTI.

Gujarat Forest Department officials rescued a 10-foot long python from a small river in Vadodara. "It had swallowed a monkey and later unswallowed it. Python is in a good situation. We will release it in jungle once permission is obtained," said Shailesh Rawal, rescuer (09.08) pic.twitter.com/6DUUP00Ux9 — ANI (@ANI) August 10, 2021

"It had swallowed a monkey and later unswallowed it. Python is in a good situation. We will release it in jungle once permission is obtained," said Shailesh Rawal, rescuer.

The snake is still under observation and will be released into the wild once it is declared fit by veterinary doctors, he said.