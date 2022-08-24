ANNA MANI NEWS: On Tuesday, Google honoured Indian physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani on her 104th birth anniversary with a special graphic. Also known across the country as the ‘Weather Woman of India’, scientist Mani was born on August 23, 1918, in Peermade, a village in the Indian state of Kerala. Her life’s work and research made it possible for India to make accurate weather forecasts, and laid the groundwork for the nation to harness renewable energy.Also Read - Google Doodle Celebrates Birth Anniversary of Indian Physicist and Meteorologist Anna Mani

INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT ANNA MANI