On Tuesday, Google honoured Indian physicist and meteorologist Anna Mani on her 104th birth anniversary with a special graphic. Also known across the country as the 'Weather Woman of India', scientist Mani was born on August 23, 1918, in Peermade, a village in the Indian state of Kerala. Her life's work and research made it possible for India to make accurate weather forecasts, and laid the groundwork for the nation to harness renewable energy.
INTERESTING FACTS ABOUT ANNA MANI
- Anna Mani was born in a Syrian Christian family in Kerala in 1918. She was the seventh of eight children and enjoyed an upper-class upbringing.
- She initially wanted to take up dancing, but later opted for a career in physics.
- By the time she was eight, Mani had read almost all the Malayalam books available at her local public library.
- She turned down her family’s traditional diamond earring gift for her eighth birthday and requested a set of Encyclopaedia Britannica instead.
- By the time she was 12, she had finished reading every book written in English.
- Inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s nationalist struggle, she started wearing just khadi clothing.
- Anna Mani began her career with a scholarship for research at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, and worked with Nobel Laureate CV Raman, studying the optical rubies diamonds and rubies.
- Later in 1945, she joined the Imperial College in London where she she specialised in “weather instruments”.
- When she returned to India in 1948, she joined the India Meteorological Department in Pune and was in charge of setting up the meteorological equipment. She “produced nearly 100 weather instruments” for the country, say tribute pieces.
- She also held various important roles in the United Nations World Meteorological Organization and was appointed as the deputy director general of the India meteorological department.
- Because of her dedication to work, Anna Mani never married.