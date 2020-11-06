While the world waits for the presidential election results, the internet is doing what it does best- churning out hilarious memes! Since November 3, Americans have been left on the edge of their seats, anxiously watching and waiting for their next president. Also Read - US Elections 2020: News Broadcasters Cut Away From Trump's Press Conference, Conduct Fact Checks

Currently, former Vice-President Joe Biden currently has a lead over President Donald Trump and the results of states Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania will play a crucial role in determining who will emerge as the winner. All eyes are on the tight race particularly in the state of Nevada, which has six electoral votes at stake.

As the nation awaits the outcome with bated breaths, the best creative minds have been expressing their emotions (read: frustration) in the form of hilarious memes, loaded with a sarcastic sense of humour.

Here is what’s been keeping us laughing. Check these memes out: