While the world waits for the presidential election results, the internet is doing what it does best- churning out hilarious memes! Since November 3, Americans have been left on the edge of their seats, anxiously watching and waiting for their next president. Also Read - US Elections 2020: News Broadcasters Cut Away From Trump's Press Conference, Conduct Fact Checks
Currently, former Vice-President Joe Biden currently has a lead over President Donald Trump and the results of states Arizona, Nevada, and Pennsylvania will play a crucial role in determining who will emerge as the winner. All eyes are on the tight race particularly in the state of Nevada, which has six electoral votes at stake.
As the nation awaits the outcome with bated breaths, the best creative minds have been expressing their emotions (read: frustration) in the form of hilarious memes, loaded with a sarcastic sense of humour.
Here is what’s been keeping us laughing. Check these memes out:
Meanwhile, President Trump has made controversial broad allegations of voter fraud in Tuesday’s election.
“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” the President told reporters at the White House earlier on Thursday, implying that some of the postal ballots, the counting of which he was trying to stop were illegal.
“If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. If you count the votes that came in late, we’re looking at them very strongly, but a lot of votes came in late.
“This is a case where they’re trying to steal an election, trying to rig an election,” he asserted.
The main TV networks, ABC, CBS and NBC, stopped broadcasting his speech midway.
However, his Democratic rival Joe Biden said: “Each ballot must be counted and that’s what is going on now. And that’s how it should be. Democracy is sometimes messy, so sometimes it requires a little patience.”
(With Agency inputs)