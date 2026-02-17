12-minute Angel Nuzhat viral video: DON’T SHARE or you will…, controversy explained, is it related to 19-minute video

Home

12-minute Angel Nuzhat viral video: DONT SHARE or you will…, controversy explained, is it related to 19-minute video

12-Minute Angel Nuzhat Viral Video: After a 19-minute viral video, another video has surfaced online and went viral on the internet like wildfire. Users have started searching for keywords like ‘12-

12-Minute Angel Nuzhat Viral Video: After a 19-minute viral video, another video has surfaced online and went viral on the internet like wildfire. Users have started searching for keywords like ‘12-minute Angel Nuzhat viral video’, ‘12-minute viral video’, posing a sensation involving a girl named Angel Nuzhat. The scam is also spreading rapidly across WhatsApp and X. After similar deepfake hoaxes in previous months involving Mathira Khan, Alina Amir and Arohi Mim, the cyber cell has warned that these links are well-planned phishing schemes.

12-minute Angel Nuzhat viral video: People Are Searching For Original Videos

While several users are searching for the original video link, cyber experts have confirmed that that no such video clip exists. Scammers are using the trending keyword to distribute malware in order to steal people’s personal information.

12-minute Angel Nuzhat viral video: Ghost File Scam

According to cybersecurity analysts at Seqrite Labs and Quick Heal, when users click on these links, instead of playing video, they are directed to a page. As soon as users land on the page, an APK file (for Android) or a malicious script is silently downloaded in the background.

12-minute Angel Nuzhat viral video: What Happens After Ghost File Installation?

Hackers can easily steal personal information or banking credentials.

They can upload personal photos to remote servers, which can lead to sextortion.

They can read SMS messages or One-Time Passwords (OTPs).

Hackers can use the device as a tool to send the same scam link to all contacts.

12-minute Angel Nuzhat viral video: What Happens If You Share The Video?

Don’t share the clip or link. As per the Indian law, people will be punished for sharing objectionable videos online.

As per Section 67 (IT Act), sharing obscene content can lead to up to 3 years of jail and Rs 5 lakh fine for the first offence.

The second, under Section 67, can lead to 5 years in jail.

Under section 67A, posting sexually explicit content for the first time, can lead to 5 years of imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 10 lakh.

Repeated offenses falls under Section 67A, can lead to up to 7 years in jail.

Sharing objectionable posts is also a serious crime under IPC Sections 292, 293, and 354C.

