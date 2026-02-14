Home

12-minute Angel Nuzhat viral video: is it fake or real? All you need to know about the clip

The ‘Angel Nuzhat 12-minute viral MMS’ is trending across social media in 2026, but fact-check investigations reveal it is a fake link scam designed to trap users and steal personal data.

The ‘Angel Nuzhat 12-minute viral MMS’ making rounds online is a fake link scam — experts warn users to avoid clicking suspicious video downloads and protect their data.

Facebook users may have noticed that there’s been a recent spike in people asking if you’ve seen the “12-minute viral MMS” of Angel Nuzhat. When quizzed about the clip though, cyber security experts and our fact-checking colleagues have said that not only is the video fake, clicking on the links associated with it can leave your device vulnerable.

Search terms including “Angel Nuzhat 12 Minute Video” have trended in the last day or two and been buzzing around messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram and X (Twitter) channels. But as of yet, there’s been no legitimate video, no evidence of a sex tape or even a credible source to verify that there is even a clip.

Fact-Checking a Non-Existent ‘Sex Tape’

It’s all a big waste of time. But cyber security researchers say this is exactly what scammers want you to think. Links that promise the video will often have redirects to download files that don’t appear on your device or lead you to phishing sites and other third-party websites.

Once downloaded, these programs (also known as “ghost files”) can:

Gain access to your device through spyware

Track keystrokes to find passwords and bank account information

Install malicious programs like illegal gambling

Appear to be login screens to steal information

Cybersecurity researchers say that by including specific times for the files (“12 minute viral video”), scammers are trying to make the file seem legitimate, so you won’t think twice about clicking it.

Trend isn’t Actually ‘New’

Thankfully, this isn’t the first time we’ve seen a viral “leaked video” become a speculative craze on social media. Last year, many people tried to find “45-second clip” of viral dancer Kaien ZX but as with Angel Nuzhat, no video surfaced. Other fake clips and WhatsApp rumors abound, some using smaller increments of time with similar claims that they were “explicit” videos of celebrities and influencers.

Yet again, we reached out to cybersecurity researchers to find out if this was another repeat offender when it comes to dodgy digital scams. The short answer? Kind of.

WhatsApp Users Beware: Government Issues Alert

While cybercrime rings are always changing their tactics, they often re-cycle popular keywords, leverage trending usernames and try to lure users into visiting malicious websites.

As always, don’t click on those forwarded links promising shock news like “leaked videos” Don’t download apps or media players from untraceable links. Add an extra layer of security by turning on two-factor authentication on accounts.

And if you want to stay updated on legitimate news, make sure to cross-check with reputable news sources.

There may not be an Angel Nuzhat video floating around the internet, but your cybersecurity definitely is.

