Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have recovered a 1,200-year-old sculpture of goddess Durga in Budgam district in central Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday. Acting on a specific information, the police in Budgam recovered the ancient sculpture from the Khan Sahab area.

“A team of officials from the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K government, were called for examination of the recovered sculpture in Budgam,” the police said.

“During examination, it was revealed that the recovered sculpture dated back to roughly 7th-8th AD (about 1,200 years). The sculpture is 12″x8″ in size, carved in a black stone with goddess Durga seated on a lion throne along with four attendants.”

The police said the recovered sculpture was handed over formally to Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh, Deputy Director, Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, by Tahir Saleem Khan, SSP Budgam, in the presence of police/civil officials after fulfilling all the legal formalities.

The said sculpture was first retrieved on August 13 from River Jehlum at Pandthrethan area of Srinagar by the labourers while extracting sand.