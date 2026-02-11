  • Home
13-second viral HDFC Bank video: What’s the controversy? Why did woman employee say ‘Thakur Hoon Main’? What’s in new video?

A viral video features an HDFC employee who can be seen engaging in a heated conversation with another employee’s husband. Aastha Singh, has now issued a clarification video that she was not involved in an argument with a customer.

Published date: February 11, 2026
13-Second Viral HDFC Bank Video: After a 19-minute viral video and the Sweet Zannat video, another video has been doing rounds on the internet like wildfire. The viral video features an HDFC bank female employee who can be seen in a heated confrontation with a customer. However, the employee named Aastha Singh, who can be seen saying ‘Thakur Hu Mai’, has released a fresh video clarifying that the heated argument was not with any customer but with the bank’s employee. In the fresh video, Aastha can be seen clarifying that the argument was between her and the bank employee’s husband.

13-second viral HDFC Bank video: What Did Aastha Singh Say?

In her clarification video, Ashta stated, “This video is not related to a customer. I have not misbehaved with a customer. This video is from an argument that I had with the husband of another female employee who was working in the same bank branch as me.”

13-second viral HDFC Bank video: What Exactly Happened?

Astha released her clarification video after the HDFC bank video went viral, in which she can be seen engaging in a heated confrontation. In the HDFC clip, she can be seen using abusive language and caste-referenced remarks during the argument.  The video went viral on the social media platform.

Her Thakur remark has caused the most outrage. She is heard saying, “I am a Thakur, don’t mess with me.”

Aastha Singh Issued Clarification Video

Telling her part of the story, the HDFC staffer stated that one of the bank’s female employees had resigned and wanted to be relieved on the same day.

“Her sister-in-law had been sitting in the branch since morning, and I had a minor argument with her. Later, the sister-in-law informed her brother (the colleague’s husband) about the argument,” Singh said.

She alleged that the employee’s husband started the argument. “He stormed into the bank at 4:30 pm and misbehaved with me. He directly asked me which caste I belong to (kaunsi jaati ke ho) and said I have a lot of arrogance,” Singh added.

Notably, in the clip recorded at HDFC’s Panki branch, Astha was seen using abusive language and caste-referenced remarks. The clip also ignited debate over a bank employee’s behaviour with customers.

