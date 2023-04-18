Home

13-Year-Old Dies In USA After Attempting ‘Benadryl Challenge’ On TikTok

The "Benadryl Challenge" encourages users on the platform to take a large dosage of the medicine to experience “hallucinations”.

Jacob was immediately rushed to the hospital where he spent six days on the ventilator. (Image: Twitter/@DailyLoud)

Benadryl Challenge: In a shocking incident, Jacob Stevens, a 13-year-old boy from Ohio state of the United States died after he ingested 12 to 14 pills of Benadryl, an antihistamine as part of the “Benadryl Challenge” on the social media platform TikTok. Jacob Stevens ingested the pills while his friends shot the video.

Benadryl Challenge, a new deadly and dangerous trend has taken over social media platforms like TikTok. The “Benadryl challenge” encourages young people to take dangerous amounts of the over-the-counter (OTC) drug diphenhydramine (DHP), commonly found in products such as Benadryl and other OTC medications.

The life-threatening challenge urges viewers to take as many as 12 tablets at a time to experience hallucinations. It is to be noted that the maximum allowed dose in a 24-hour period is six tablets for children 6 to under 12 years of age and 12 tablets for adults and children over 12 years of age. Taking more than the recommended amount can lead to nausea, seizures, or even death.

Justin Stevens, the father of the deceased teen while speaking to ABC6 said his son had overdosed while being in the company of his friends at home last weekend. Allegedly, a video captured by his companions depicted the teenager experiencing convulsions after attempting the social media challenge.

“When he did it all came at once and it was too much for his body,” he said.

Jacob was immediately rushed to the hospital where he died after spending six days on the ventilator. Jacob’s father described it as the “worst day of his life.”

“No brain scan, there was nothing there,” the devastated father said. “They said we could keep him on the vent, that he could lay there – but he will never open his eyes, he’ll never breathe, smile, walk or talk.”

Following the loss, Jacob is now urging other parents to be vigilant about the “Benadryl Challenge” and to keep a watchful eye on their children’s online behavior to avoid any potential future occurrences.

This incident brings back the horrific memories of the “Blue Whale Challenge”, the online “suicide game” that resulted in at least 200 suicides, mostly by teenagers. The game consisted of a series of tasks assigned to players by administrators over a 50-day period, initially innocuous before introducing elements of self-harm and the final challenge requiring the player to take their lives.

