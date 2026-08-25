14-second viral video: Watch Girlfriend kisses boyfriend’s car 3,400 times, then police show up with…

Girlfriend Covers Gwalior Man’s Car In Lipstick: In the era of Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts, everyone is trying to go viral and for it, younger generations, or Gen Z, are ready to do whatever it takes. A weird social media stunt has recently gone viral on the internet like wildfire, in which a young woman covered her boyfriend’s car with not one but 3,400 kisses in Gwalior. The young couple followed a viral trend that they saw on a social media platform.
It all started as a bit of fun inspired by a viral trend in which a girlfriend covers her boyfriend’s car from bumper to bumper in lipstick kiss marks. The stunt video quickly went viral on the internet and garnered millions of views. However, the stunt also gathered the police’s attention. Cops seized the young man’s vehicle, slapped him with a penalty and a car wash.
According to reports, the girlfriend spent nearly four hours leaving kiss imprints all over the car. She left nearly 3,400 lip marks on the vehicle.
ग्वालियर में 3 घंटे में गर्लफ्रेंड ने अपने प्रेमी की कार में 3000 हजार से अधिक किस किए। जिसके बाद यह कार सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई।
फिर पुलिस ने उस कार को पकड़कर 5500 का चालान कर दिया। pic.twitter.com/af8PzWz426
— Mr.Binod (@Mr__binod) August 25, 2026
The young couple expected the internet reaction but they probably didn’t anticipate was that their viral clip would also catch the attention of the traffic police. Traffic cops watched the viral image and videos circulated online traced vehicle back to its owner without much difficulty.
According to the traffic police, covering a vehicle entirely with any material that alters its factory appearance is illegal under hto Motor Ovflricn Act and standard road-safety norms.
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