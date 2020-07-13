A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued by the Forest Department from a village in Coimbatore on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, the venomous snake was spotted in Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, a suburb of Coimbatore, when the officials arrived at the scene and released it into Siruvani forest area. Also Read - Viral Video: Tiny Green Snake Sipping Water From Man's Palm Will Leave You Awestruck!

Several pictures of the rescue operation have gone viral on social media, with images of the 15-feet-long snake leaving netizens intrigued.

Sharing pictures of the snake, News agency ANI wrote: “A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore by Forest Department today. It was later released into the Siruvani forest area.”

The pictures show a man using metal hooks to capture the snake from behind a plastic drum. The snake was later taken to the Siruvani forest area and was released in the wild by the officials.

Here’s how people reacted:

Too close even for comfort. pic.twitter.com/BTx1xcdQCP — Chittaranjan (@ChittaPattnaik) July 11, 2020

Very nice pics.

Handle with care. — Kartik Ramamirtham Iyer (@IyerRamamirtham) July 12, 2020

Cobra was rescued? Or people were rescued from Cobra? 🤔🙄 — Dr. M. Kumar Shastry 🇮🇳 (@MarkKumar3) July 11, 2020

Good job by the forest department. — SUKANTA PANI (@pani_sukanta) July 12, 2020

What a majestic creature!!👌 — Santosh (@believinurslf) July 12, 2020

An extremely venomous species of snake, King cobra is endemic to the forests of Indian and South East Asia.