A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued by the Forest Department from a village in Coimbatore on Saturday. According to news agency ANI, the venomous snake was spotted in Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, a suburb of Coimbatore, when the officials arrived at the scene and released it into Siruvani forest area. Also Read - Viral Video: Tiny Green Snake Sipping Water From Man's Palm Will Leave You Awestruck!
Several pictures of the rescue operation have gone viral on social media, with images of the 15-feet-long snake leaving netizens intrigued.
Sharing pictures of the snake, News agency ANI wrote: “A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore by Forest Department today. It was later released into the Siruvani forest area.”
The pictures show a man using metal hooks to capture the snake from behind a plastic drum. The snake was later taken to the Siruvani forest area and was released in the wild by the officials.
An extremely venomous species of snake, King cobra is endemic to the forests of Indian and South East Asia.