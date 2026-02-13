Home

Amid Dhurandhar’s rising fame, a 15-second clip began circulating on X claiming to show Pakistan Army personnel dancing to the movie’s song “FA9LA.”

15-Second Viral Video: Pakistani soldiers dance on Dhurandhar’s FA9LA

Pakistani Soldiers Seen Dancing To FA9LA: Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar is making new records all over, getting praise worldwide. Ranveer Singh starrer is breaking box office records and people are now eagerly waiting for Part 2. Dhurandhar’s songs are also getting millions of views on YouTube, especially the FA9LA.

The film was reportedly barred in Pakistan, it topped the spot on Netflix in the country.

Viral video claims show Pakistan army dancing to ‘FA9LA’

People across the world flooded social media platforms with videos of themselves dancing to the hook step of Akshay Kumar’s entry song – FA9LA. But a video has gathered everybody’s attention in which Pakistani soldiers can be seen grooving to a viral song. The clip went instantly viral on social media, garnering millions of views.

The video claims to show Pakistan Army personnel dancing and grooving to the viral FA9LA.

The video was shared on X by an account named Frontal Force. The user also used a playful caption claiming soldiers were grooving to the film’s soundtrack.

What’s In The Video?

In the 15-second clip, three men can be seen dressed in army-style uniforms. They recreate the entry steps of the character of Rehman Dakait which was played by Akshaye Khanna.

Watch The Viral Video Here

Pakistan Army soldiers dancing on Dhurandar songs Paijaan pic.twitter.com/BJ7ufEMZHh — Frontalforce (@FrontalForce) February 7, 2026

Questions Over Authenticity

The same clip was uploaded on Instagram by the handle @um4r_films on December 24 last year, just after the grand release of the movie.

Although the clip has amused many people online, its authenticity and background have not been confirmed.

It is still unclear whether the people shown in the Pakistani Army’s uniform are real soldiers or just acting out the scene.

The video has gathered thousands of reactions, with users filling the comment section with quirky comments and laughing emojis. Some jokingly stated that people of Pakistan seem more invested in Dhurandhar than Indian viewers.

