It was an emotional moment for the family when 15-year-old Mithun Debnath was finally reunited with his parents in Guwahati on Saturday, three years after he went missing from Cooch Behar district in West Bengal. Notably, Mithun is a special child with mental and learning problems.

It was 3 years back that Mithun was found in Assam’s Dhubri and he had no clue as to how he managed to leave his home and reach another state, Hindustan Times reported. With no information about his home, he was then kept in the care of a Guwahati-based NGO, that works with special children. Also Read - Will Leave Twitter If BJP Crosses Double Digits In West Bengal Polls, Says Prashant Kishor

Initially, Mithun did not talk to anyone in the NGO and mostly kept to himself, apparently because he was unfamiliar with the language. However, after 6 months, he finally said in Bengali that he wants to go home, giving hints that he might be from West Bengal. But, because he wasn’t able to provide his proper address, it was an uphill task for the NGO to find his home.

However, it was only in the last month when the Chairperson of Child Welfare Committee, Cooch Behar, West Bengal visited Dhubri and the issue about the Mithun was discussed with him.

“The child welfare committee there managed to trace the address and locate his parents. Once they sent us documents and old photos of Mithun, we were sure about his identity. His parents reached Guwahati on Saturday and we handed him over to them,” Chumki Bora, superintendent, Destination told HT.

Mithu had gone missing from home when his father went out to a prayer meeting three years back. Despite searching for him for many months, they failed to get any information about him, however his mother was always hopeful that she will find her child one day.