Jalandhar: A 15-year-old girl from Jalandhar has been hailed as a hero after she bravely put up a fight against a two-bike borne man who reportedly snatched her phone and attacked her with a sharp weapon. Also Read - 'They Deserve Bravery Award': Three TN Women Remove Sarees, Hurl Them In Water To Rescue 2 Youths From Drowning
According to the Tribune, the incident happened on Sunday when Kusum Kumari, a resident of Fatehpuri Mohalla was walking back home from tuition. That’s when a bike came following her and the pillion rider grabbed her hand, trying to snatch her phone. However, she resisted their attempts and managed to grab one of the men by his t-shirt and dragged him off the bike.
The snatcher tried to free himself by using a sharp knife, but undeterred, she continued to fight and chase them. After a while, locals intervened and thrashed the snatcher.
A CCTV footage of the incident has emerged on social media and is going viral ever since then.
Watch the video here:
While Kusum managed to get her phone back, she suffered a few injuries and was taken to the hospital to get treated. One of the snatchers was arrested but his associate managed to escape.
The police have identified the arrested man as 22-year-old Avinash Kumar, who has been sent on police remand for three days.
Meanwhile, as the video went viral, netizens are in awe of her bravery and applauding her for displaying immense courage.
