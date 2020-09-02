Jalandhar: A 15-year-old girl from Jalandhar has been hailed as a hero after she bravely put up a fight against a two-bike borne man who reportedly snatched her phone and attacked her with a sharp weapon. Also Read - 'They Deserve Bravery Award': Three TN Women Remove Sarees, Hurl Them In Water To Rescue 2 Youths From Drowning

According to the Tribune, the incident happened on Sunday when Kusum Kumari, a resident of Fatehpuri Mohalla was walking back home from tuition. That’s when a bike came following her and the pillion rider grabbed her hand, trying to snatch her phone. However, she resisted their attempts and managed to grab one of the men by his t-shirt and dragged him off the bike.

The snatcher tried to free himself by using a sharp knife, but undeterred, she continued to fight and chase them. After a while, locals intervened and thrashed the snatcher.

A CCTV footage of the incident has emerged on social media and is going viral ever since then.

Watch the video here:

This brave pb teenage girl didn't allow her mobile snatchers escape at Jalandhar & pinned one of them down fighting bravely till d others came to help.Snatcher attacked her with sharp weapon but she persisted.Salute to her who deserves big honour.@PMOIndia @SonuSood @ravishndtv pic.twitter.com/VpcMIzPnCW — Sarbjit Dhaliwal (@SarbDhaliwal48) September 1, 2020

While Kusum managed to get her phone back, she suffered a few injuries and was taken to the hospital to get treated. One of the snatchers was arrested but his associate managed to escape.

The police have identified the arrested man as 22-year-old Avinash Kumar, who has been sent on police remand for three days.

Meanwhile, as the video went viral, netizens are in awe of her bravery and applauding her for displaying immense courage.

This video is from jalandhar punjab..

Brave girl must be awarded by @rashtrapatibhvn on Republic day.. so that it could encourage other victims and discourage snatchers.@CMOPb @capt_amarinder@DGPPunjabPolice @PunjabPoliceInd pic.twitter.com/0Jhigy9tIV — Ashish Aggarwal 🇮🇳 (@ashi0786) August 31, 2020

This brave girl Kusum (Age 15 years) from Jalandhar fought fearlessly with the snatchers yesterday. She was badly injured during the fight. But due to her courageous action one of the snatchers was caught on the spot. Kudos to this brave heart@InqalabD @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/Ly7MMBxJM4 — Kuldeep Baharwal Gurjar (TVM) (@BaharwalKuldeep) September 1, 2020

For her bravery she definitely deserve National Bravery Award @NCPCR_ — Swaroop (@swaroop_189) September 1, 2020

Such a brave girl.. — Sneha (@Sneha37465419) September 1, 2020

15yr old girl from Jalandhar single-handedly fights two mobile snatchers on a bike. First thing that comes to mind is the failed law & order situation in #Punjab. Having said that, this incident highlights the importance of teaching self defence to girls so that no one messes!! pic.twitter.com/ZhjiqNQMeB — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) September 1, 2020

